Police in Gqeberha launch manhunt for baby’s kidnapper

The police in Algoa Park, Gqeberha are searching for a suspected kidnaper believed to have stolen a four-year old baby.

The baby’s 33-year-old mother, Noncedo Jali, gave birth at the Dora Nginza Hospital on Tuesday last week and was reportedly discharged on Sunday.

According to the police, an unknown female suspect claiming to be associated with the family took Jali to Kenako Mall to withdraw money to buy clothes for the newborn baby.

It was during this time that the suspect vanished with the baby.

The police have since compiled an identity kit of the suspect and are pleading for assistance that will lead them to the location of the suspect.

#sapsEC SAPS Algoa Park requests community's assistance to trace a suspect who allegedly #kidnapped a 4-day-old baby boy at Kenako Mall on 27/11. Contact D/Sgt Sizile Sindi 082 303 0249, #CrimeStop 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted on #MySAPSApp. NP https://t.co/G5iARO4pot pic.twitter.com/SDncuZoovR — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 29, 2022

