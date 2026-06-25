Police informant Tumelo Nku admits to hacking ICT systems to get information

An entrepreneur with expertise in data analysis, ethical hacking, consignment and inventory management, and cyber-penetration testing has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how confidential intelligence led him to uncover information linked to the massive Aeroton drug bust in 2021.

Tumelo Nku appeared before the commission on Thursday to give evidence regarding the drug seizure that took place in Aeroton, Johannesburg, in July 2021.

He is the man who alerted Gauteng Traffic Police officer Samuel Mashaba about a truck moving more than 700kg of cocaine from Durban to Johannesburg.

Nku testified that he first became aware of a potentially significant shipment months before the bust took place.

“I first became aware of the potential shipment during the last week of April 2021 through confidential sources. At that stage, the information was preliminary and indicated a possible shipment involving arms, contraband, including drugs,” he said.

Info shared with Lt-Gen Mfazi

According to Nku, he subsequently shared the information with Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi, whom he said he had been introduced to by former Deputy Minister of Defence, Commissaire Kebby Maphatsoe.

“Lt-Gen Mfazi was his compatriot in exile,” Nku said, referring to Maphatsoe’s description of the senior police official.

Addressing questions about his professional background, Nku told the commission that while he had never worked directly for logistics companies, he had provided consultancy services within the sector.

“I would be exposed to the inner workings of the systems into the companies. I was not necessarily exposed to the shipment of goods,” he explained.

Nku further testified that his work gave him insight into the movement of certain cargo, highlighting that some containers appeared to receive priority treatment. He also alluded to the use of ethical hacking in gathering information.

“I do not want to incriminate myself because of how some of the information was acquired.” He later revealed that he got the information from one of the people who work inside the depot.

Ethical hacking

When questioned about what he meant by ethical hacking, Nku maintained that his activities had been authorised by the companies he consulted for.

“I have the skill to hack the ICT systems or any systems. It might be hand held devices, across different networks but generally hacking in its nature it’s not a silo operation. There is always an exchange of ideas with likeminded individuals. It is trial and error,” he explained.

Nku told the commission that he has consistently protected the identities of his sources and has never disclosed them when sharing intelligence.

He was also questioned about his relationship with traffic chief Samuel Mashaba. Nku said that before July 9 2021, the relationship was purely professional.

“I had been introduced to him around 2019 through a mutual contact, with the understanding that he could assist in ensuring that information relating to suspected criminal activity was referred to appropriate law enforcement structures.”

Nku arrested with Mashaba

However, he said the relationship evolved after the events of July 2021 and their subsequent arrests.

“Particularly given the fact that we have endured similar persecutions and vilification subsequent to our arrest.”

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi revealed that there is evidence showing that Nku drove from Durban to Johannesburg following the truck, that is how he noticed that it did not stop anywhere.

“I gave the preliminary information to Chief Mashaba and his remark was I should make sure that it is correct. I left Durban when the truck reached its destination, but I would not consider that trailing the truck. I heard from one of my sources that it had arrived,” he said.

Nku shared that his source from Yellow jersey told him that the truck arrived and that meant it had not stopped anywhere considering the time it travelled.

The commission continues.

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