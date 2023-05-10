Police intercept counterfeit goods at Port of Durban

The police descended on the Port of Durban, commonly called Durban Harbour on Wednesday in search of counterfeit goods.

This after a group of vigilant officers identified and stopped a container carrying the suspected goods.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were performing their routine risk-profiling when they identified a cold-storage container whose details looked suspicious, noting that the products came from one of the countries in Asia.

Inside the cold-storage container, the officers found clothes, bags and shoes from big brands such as Zara, Gucci, Nike and Adidas.

“The container was correctly searched at a depot in Isipingo and tons of counterfeit items of well-known clothing brands worth approximately R400-million were recovered,” said Netshiunda.

“The container was coming from an Asian country and the police have already started with the process to establish the intended destination and the possible recipients.”

