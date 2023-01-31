Police intercept smuggling of illicit cigarettes worth R12m

A group of six men who were caught while allegedly loading illicit cigarettes worth more than R12-million onto cargo trucks is due at the Marble Hall magistrate’s court on Monday.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, police spokesperson in Limpopo, said the cigarettes were stored inside a gas tanker which was travelling from Musina. The suspects allegedly parked the tanker at a farm in Toitskraal, Marble Hall and began to offload their loot onto two cargo trucks which were stationed there.

Ledwaba said members of the community, who provided the police with valuable information, played a crucial role in the arrest.

“The gas tanker was escorted by a white Toyota Auris while two cargo trucks were reportedly from Gauteng. The said illicit cigarettes, along with the vehicles used to transport the consignment, were confiscated.

The suspects, who face charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and smuggling of illicit cigarettes, were remanded in custody until their next court appearance for bail application, said Ledwaba.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, commended the police for the arrest.

