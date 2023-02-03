Police investigate fatal stabbing of Geluksdal Secondary pupil

The police are investigating the murder of a grade 10 learner from Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Thursday.

The department said a fight broke out after three grade 10 pupils allegedly started spraying other learners with a pepper spray during school hours.

“Subsequently, about eight learners confronted them about their behaviour and they stopped. However, it is alleged that the perpetrators emerged after school in the company of unknown persons who are not from the school,” Matome said.

A fight erupted again between the group and some learners.

“Unfortunately, one of the learners passed away from a fatal stab wound. Another learner allegedly escaped with minor injuries while one of the alleged perpetrators was seriously injured. Those who were injured were taken by an ambulance to Pholosong Hospital,” said Matome, who plans to visit the home of the deceased and the school.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our learners, especially at the hands of such a violent act.

“We strongly disapprove of learners fighting among each other. We wish to extend our condolences to the affected family and the school community at large.”

