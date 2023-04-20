Police launch manhunt for Faith Nketsi’s husband

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for accused scammer Nzuzo Njilo and his accomplice Kwanda Ntshangase.

Njilo is the son of former mayor of Msunduzi municipality in Pietermaritzburg and is married to married to socialite and reality television star Faith Nketsi.

Police say in May 2021, the duo allegedly masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspected fraudsters, whose warrants of arrest were issued by the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court on Tuesday, never delivered the truck.

“Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase are on the police’s wanted list in connection with a case of fraud. The two are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021,” said Netshiunda.

“The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.

“The truck was never delivered and since then the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” said Netshiunda.

The police have uncovered that certain information on the sale agreement was fraudulent and a criminal case was duly opened.

“The duo are believed to be in the vicinity of Pietermaritzburg and anyone with any information of the whereabouts of these wanted suspects is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Muzi Malunga.

“Information will be treated with strict confidentiality. Tip-offs can also be relayed via the My SAPS App.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author