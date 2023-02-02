Police launch massive manhunt for culprits behind Qunu massacre

A task team has been put in place to bring to book the culprits behind the mass shooting of 10 people in Qunu, Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, seven people were killed instantly when the gunmen gained entry into a house and sprayed their victims with bullets.

According to a police report, the killers proceeded to another homestead at Thantseka location where they also shot dead a 62-year-old woman, her 13-year-old grandson and a 44-year-old woman who was at a house next door.

Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner, condemned the “senseless shootings”, saying it is not clear whether the two incidents are related.

Relating the incidents, police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said it is alleged that unknown gunmen entered a rondavel in Qunu on Wednesday night and opened fire on seven people – four men and three women – between the ages 32 and 46.

“All seven were fatally wounded. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Kinana.

Kinana said police are on the hunt for suspects.

