Police Minister lauds SAPS for arresting insurance-murder cop

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has commended the outstanding work of the South African Police Service (SAPS) following the successful arrest of a 43-year-old Sergeant after an extensive two-month investigation led by Captain Keshi Mabunda.

Mabunda is renowned for his exceptional work in dismantling insurance fraud syndicates.

The sergeant in question has been linked to the brutal and senseless murder of six individuals. The murders were carried out in and around Polokwane, Limpopo.

Victims died under tragic, horrifying circumstances

The victims lost their lives under tragic and horrifying circumstances. They were part of a calculated and heinous scheme to defraud life and funeral insurance policies. These amounted to R10-million.

“I want to take this moment to commend Captain Mabunda and his team. For their tireless and meticulous work in bringing this rogue officer to justice. Their dedication to the rule of law and the protection of our citizens is an embodiment of the integrity we expect from the SAPS,” said Mchunu. He was commending the SAPS on their sterling work.

“The nature of these crimes is deeply disturbing, with the victims meeting their ends in various violent ways. Such cruelty and disregard for human life is utterly reprehensible. It is all the more shocking when perpetrated by someone sworn to uphold the law and protect the innocent.

Vows to clamp down on cops who engage in barbaric acts

“At the same time, I must strongly condemn, in the clearest possible terms, any acts of corruption. Also acts of criminality, or betrayal by members of the police service. This arrest serves as a stark reminder. A reminder that there is no place in the SAPS for officers who abuse their position of authority for personal gain or engage in unlawful conduct.

“Such actions not only harm innocent lives, but also erode the trust that the public places in law enforcement. Let me be unequivocal: we will root out corruption and criminality from within the ranks of SAPS. Any police officer found to be involved in crime will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“We will not tolerate such conduct. And we will continue to work tirelessly to restore the public’s confidence in our police service,” he said.

SAnews.gov.za

