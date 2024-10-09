Police minister looks at elite task force to tackle blue-light criminals

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is open to the strategic deployment of a specialised task force in the city of Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, in response to incidents of blue-light hijacking syndicates preying on residents, including high-profile politicians.

Mchunu heard on Tuesday that the City of Ekurhuleni has become a focal point for these sophisticated criminal networks. These exploit blue-light vehicles to execute their audacious attacks.

Mchunu was responding to community leaders and members of the community policing forums. This was during a briefing ahead of the signing of a cooperation agreement with the city at Tsakane Stadium in Tsakane township. Mchunu promised concrete steps to restore order and ensure the safety of both dignitaries and the citizens.

Main locations of criminal incidents

He was accompanied by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Mayor Doctor Xhakaza. Mchunu heard that the townships of Katlehong, Voslrus, Spruitview, and Daveyton were the main locations of incidents. Suspected members of the syndicate include law enforcement officers.

According to Mchunu, safety and security are more than just abstract ideas. They form the foundation of our democracy.

“Without law and order, there can be no peace, no progress, and no prosperity. Every individual, business, and institution in South Africa relies on the presence of a secure and stable environment to flourish,” he said.

Economic growth, community development, and the national future depended on it, he said.

“When crime thrives, so too does uncertainty and fear. It’s undermining not only the daily lives of our people but also the trust and confidence that drive investment and growth.”

“We gather today in Ekurhuleni — a region that has also become an epicentre of crime in our country. While showing immense potential as a hub of economic and social activity.”

The latest crime statistics, according to him, presented a stark picture.

“For the 17 Community Reported Crimes category reflecting the district’s overall crime, Ekurhuleni contributed 23.7%. And was the 3rd-highest district in terms of crime volume.”

However, he stated that Ekurhuleni contributed 24.5% to the provincial figure for the contact crime category. It includes crimes against the person, such as murder, rape, or assault. This placed the district as the second-highest contributor in Gauteng.

Ekurhuleni has number of crime hotspots

Tembisa and Ivory Park police stations are in the national top 30 contact crime stations at numbers 7 and 13, respectively. These are within the Ekurhuleni District.

Stations included in the provincial top 40 high crime stations are: Tembisa (8), Ivory Park (13), Tsakane (35) and Kempton Park (12). Kempton Park, Benoni, and Esselen Park in Tembisa. Also Clayville; Modderbee; Langaville; and Tsakane could be considered “hotspots” for contact crimes.

Just last night, Mchunu said, two Pakistani nationals were shot and killed, and one was injured in Benoni. Investigations are still underway. Pomona, Ebony, Benoni CBD, Jetpark, and again, Langaville and Tsakane were hotspots. This when it came to the trio crimes of carjacking and house and business robberies.

“But, in the face of these challenges, we are not standing idly by. We have taken bold steps to confront the scourge of crime. Our police operations in Ekurhuleni have seen marked successes. We have dismantled several organised crime syndicates. And we have recovered stolen vehicles, and confiscated illegal firearms, drugs, and counterfeit goods.”

He referred to the recent sentencing of serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi to 42 life terms and 791 years in prison. It also served as evidence of the hard work put in by our [police force].

Police making strides in fighting crime

“However, while we commend these victories, we must also acknowledge that much more remains to be done. The time has come for us to embrace the critical and urgent need for technology in our fight against crime. In an age where criminals are becoming more sophisticated, we too must leverage cutting-edge technologies to stay one step ahead.”

He said this included expanding the police’s use of surveillance cameras and deploying advanced data analytics. This is order to track crime patterns. Also using artificial intelligence to enhance policing capabilities.

“We must embrace innovations such as drone and facial recognition software. As well as smart city infrastructure that can turn the tide in our favour.

“In the next few days, we will be rolling out a number of operations to bring the Cooperation Agreement to life. And members of the SAPS and Ekurhuleni Metro Police will be working side-by-side. Increasing visibility and taking back Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content