Police obtain DNA of principal linked to rape of minor child

Police have collected the DNA of the principal of Bergview College in response to rape claims against a seven-year-old pupil, according to Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu.

The police are currently looking into the rape case involving the young learner from the Matatiele education institution in the Eastern Cape, Mchunu stated on Monday.

He stated that DNA samples have been gathered as part of the investigation and that three people, including the principal of the school, have been named as suspects.

“All outstanding statements have since been obtained by the investigating officer. DNA tests have also been conducted,” said Mchunu.

He stated that the family will receive feedback this week and that the senior state prosecutor will be consulted.

Betrayal of trust

The EFF has described the incident as “barbaric” and “inhumane”.

According to EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, the party has written to the portfolio committee on police requesting that the SA Police Service give a thorough update on the rape case’s progress.

He criticised law enforcement and the school for failing to protect the young girl and voiced his outrage at the lack of urgency in handling the case.

“The violation of this child while under the supposed care and supervision of a learning institution is an unforgiveable betrayal of trust,” Thambo said.

“Schools are meant to be safe spaces for learning and development, yet Bergview College has shown utter disregard for the safety and wellbeing of the children entrusted to its care.”

Failure to protect children

He said expelling the victim in the form of granting her a transfer letter was an act of further victimisation.

Thambo went on to say that the EFF would not let the case fade into obscurity, particularly since the incident occurred five months ago and no one has been arrested.

The Teddy Bear Foundation’s CEO, Shaheda Omar, told Sunday World that the suspects’ delayed capture demonstrates the ongoing pattern of systematic failure to protect children.

“There is a lack of manpower, lack of resources, and lack of well-trained authorities to deal with these cases. This case is not unique. There are many others like it that are failing,” said Omar.

She contended that the Department of Education’s decision to deregister the school was detrimental because it now impacts all other learners, who must now find placements at other schools, adding that the decision does not even offer closure.

“The Children’s Act is in the best interest of children and supersedes other pieces of legislation,” said Omar.

“The government needs to revise this, and [the department of] social development should ensure the child’s best interests are cared for, not only for the victim but there needs to be intervention for the whole school.”

Court preparations programme report

The court outcomes of the children attending Teddy Bear Foundation’s court preparations programme (2019-2024) report found that out of 5 385 sexual abuse cases reported, 838 cases were finalised and 230 were found guilty.

Of that number, 514 cases were withdrawn for various reasons, including suspects being unknown, lack of evidence, and clients no longer being interested.

The report states that 59 suspects have been acquitted and 35 diverted. This leaves 4 547 outstanding cases.

“The findings of this study highlight significant gaps in the criminal justice system’s ability to secure justice for child victims.

“With only 15% of cases reaching finalisation and a 4% conviction rate, it is evident that systemic issues, including lack of evidence and prolonged court procedures, hinder the effective prosecution of child abuse cases,” reads the report.

