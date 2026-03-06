Police officer accused of killing doctor case postponed

The case against a Free State police constable accused of murdering a medical doctor has been postponed to 13 March 2026, for a bail application.

Constable Paseka Malakoane (35) appeared in the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of Dr Gape Moroe on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Malakoane and Moroe were living in the same flat, which was rented by the doctor.

Confrontation over group of friends

IPID Spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping said Moroe had invited four friends to the flat for a social gathering while Malakoane was at work.

“Constable Malakoane reportedly returned to the flat at around 23:40 and confronted Dr Moroe, demanding that his visitors leave the premises,” Shuping said.

Shuping said Moroe apparently reminded Malakoane that he was the main tenant of the property.

Doctor shot in head

“The situation allegedly escalated when the constable threatened Dr Moroe with a firearm. It is alleged that he placed the firearm on the forehead of Dr Moroe and fired a shot, killing him instantly,” added Shuping.

Following the shooting, the constable reportedly forced the four visitors into Moroe’s vehicle and ordered one of them to drive to Bethlehem.

“From Bethlehem, they allegedly drove to Kroonstad and stopped near a river. The suspect reportedly ordered the four individuals to jump into the river and fired several shots to threaten them,” Shuping said.

IPID continues investigation

The case was handed to IPID for investigation after Malakoane was arrested in Kroonstad on Tuesday.

“The suspect appeared in the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court and the matter was postponed to 13 March 2026, for a formal bail application,” Shuping said, adding that investigations continue.

