Police officer dismissed for impregnating inmate

Johannesburg – A North West police officer has been dismissed after he allegedly impregnated an inmate.In a statement, North West provincial spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the officer was dismissed during a Departmental Trial in terms of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Discipline Regulations of 2016.

The inmate was awaiting trial for murder, a charge she was ultimately handed a 30 year sentence for.“The incident allegedly took place at the Stilfontein police station’s holding cells in October 2020,” said Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

She said the woman had been brought in from the Rooigrond Correctional Centre to the Stilfontein holding cells, ahead of her court appearance. In March 2021 she discovered that she was pregnant and correctional services reported the incident to SAPS. “No criminal case had been lodged against the officer,” she said.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, said unethical behaviour, would not be tolerated.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni