REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Police officer dismissed for impregnating inmate

By Coceka Magubeni
Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) at the parade inspection by the Minister of Police on April 07, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg – A North West police officer has been dismissed after he allegedly impregnated an inmate.In a statement, North West provincial spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the officer was dismissed during a Departmental Trial in terms of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Discipline Regulations of 2016.

The inmate was awaiting trial for murder, a charge she was ultimately handed a 30 year sentence for.“The incident allegedly took place at the Stilfontein police station’s holding cells in October 2020,” said Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

She said the woman had been brought in from the Rooigrond Correctional Centre to the Stilfontein holding cells, ahead of her court appearance. In March 2021 she discovered that she was pregnant and correctional services reported the incident to SAPS. “No criminal case had been lodged against the officer,” she said.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, said unethical behaviour, would not be tolerated.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.