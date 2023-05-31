Police officer guns down cop girlfriend after heated argument

The number of police officers who murder their romantic partners across the country is on the increase.

On Friday, a cop allegedly shot a female police officer whom he was dating after the pair reportedly engaged in an argument at Machobeni in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged that the suspect pulled out his firearm and opened fire at the female police officer before turning the gun on himself.

The cop’s attempt to commit suicide did not succeed and he is recovering under police guard in the hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said the police are investigating charges of murder, attempted murder and an inquest.

“In this incident, the suspect who fatally shot a victim before allegedly turning the gun on himself following an argument at Emachobeni, is in hospital,” Netshiunda said.

“Another person was shot in the arm as he tried to intervene. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele released crime statistics for the first three months of 2023, which showed that about 961 of the reported murders in KwaZulu-Natal were as a result of firearms.

“The rate at which women are abused, violated and some killed in South Africa remains worrying and unacceptable. Many are killed by the people they know, people they love and trust,” said the police minister.

