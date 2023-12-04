Police officer in court for raping a man caught urinating in public

A Free State police officer is in jail for allegedly raping a civilian who had been taken into custody at the weekend for urinating in public.

The 36-year-old constable is due in court on Monday for allegedly raping the 21-year-old man.

The constable, who is attached to the Park Road police station in Bloemfontein, was on patrol with a colleague on Sunday when they came across a man urinating in the street, according to police.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed the officer’s arrest, saying the suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officers on patrol arrested the man and took him to the police station.

“When they arrived at the police station, the female colleague stayed in the car while the male police constable went inside the station with the man,” said Shuping.

A few minutes later, said Shuping, the officer came back with the complainant without detaining him.

Victim returns to press charges

“They dropped him off at the local taxi rank,” said Shuping.

“The complainant later came back to the police station to open a case of rape against the police officer and he was arrested by Ipid.”

The constable faces a charge of rape.

In October, spokesperson for the Ministry of Police Lirandzu Themba said the Ipid should conduct its work without fear or favour.

Themba said if police officers are found guilty of any offence, they should face the might of the law, as no one should be considered to be above the law.

“The Ministry of Police is aware of the shocking incidents and it is on record that the South African Police Service has zero tolerance for violence, let alone this crime perpetrated by members of the service,” said Themba.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content