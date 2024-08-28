‘Police officer said there’s no intruder when Meyiwa’s murdered’

A police officer who attended the crime scene a few hours after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed said there were no intruders who entered the house on that fateful night.

This is according to Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, the lawyer of accused number one Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Mngomezulu revealed this information during the cross-examination of state witness and ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Mngomezulu said Warrant Officer Meshack Makhubo arrived at the scene shortly before midnight following an instruction from the then Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.

Sibiya is now the deputy national police commissioner responsible for detectives.

Assessed the scene and concluded that no intruders came in

“The shooting happened around 8pm … when Sibiya was at the scene on that night, he called Warrant Officer Makhubo.

“He called him to assist with the reconstruction of the crime scene. Makhubo will testify that upon his arrival at the crime scene just before midnight, Sibiya called him aside. He asked him to observe what happened here [at the scene] and what could be his opinion.

“After he made his assessment, Makhubo told Sibiya that there were no intruders who entered the house. He told Sibiya that the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed know what happened,” said Mngomezulu.

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain and goalkeeper was shot and killed on October 26 2014. This happened at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, on the East Rand,

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Kelly, Kelly’s sister Zandile and their mother Gladness. Meyiwa, Zandile’s boyfriend at the time Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala were at the house.

Longwe shot himself in foot during scuffle

Earlier on Wednesday, Mngomezulu said Longwe, the son of music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, shot himself in the foot. This happened when he was in a struggle with Meyiwa on the night he was killed.

Mngomezulu said he will call a witness who will testify on behalf of Sibiya. The witness will state that there were three shots fired inside the house when Meyiwa was killed.

He said the witness will testify that one shot hit Zandile on the leg. The other shot fired by Longwe killed Meyiwa, and the other shot penetrated Longwe’s ankle.

Mngomezulu said after shooting himself in the foot, Longwe’s wound became septic. He had to seek medical attention at a private doctor and hospital. This was for the bullet in his ankle to be taken out.

Ballistic expert unaware of Longwe injuries

Mangena said he is not aware of any injuries sustained by Longwe at the crime scene.

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position. The bullet went through his chest, and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. The cause of death was determined as a bullet which hit his heart and lung.

The trial continues on Thursday with the cross-examination of Mangena by attorney Sipho Ramosepele. He is the lawyer for accused number two Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with the murder. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances. Also possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

