Police officer who perished in accident with eight inmates buried

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo joined hands with family, colleagues, and a grieving community to honour the life and ultimate sacrifice of Sergeant Nyiko William Lelaka who was buried on Saturday at Mookgopong Community Hall, in the Capricorn District.

Lekala died on August 14 while transporting 11 inmates from Mokopane to Naboomspruit Magistrate Court when the police vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident with a truck, killing him and six inmates while two other inmates died days later.

He was described as a dedicated member of the police who, during his time, served with unwavering distinction as a Court Orderly at Naboomspruit Police Station.

Top brass in attendance

Under the solemn gaze of Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Provincial Commissioner of SAPS Limpopo, and Major General Venitia Masingi, District Commissioner of Waterberg, the funeral became a testament to a life extraordinarily lived. SAPS members from every rank, representatives from POPCRU and SAPU labour unions, Community Policing Forums, sister departments, and countless community members gathered not merely as mourners, but as witnesses to greatness.

Hadebe said speaking of Lelaka was like “speaking of a rare breed of public servant—one whose character transcended his uniform”.

“His colleagues will always remember him as a pillar of integrity and humility, a man who didn’t just perform his duties but elevated them into acts of service that strengthened the very fabric between police and community,”

“As a court orderly, he was the invisible hand that ensured justice flowed smoothly—punctual as sunrise, professional as a surgeon, vigilant as a sentinel. He transformed the mundane task of transporting inmates into a masterclass of dignity and respect, fostering relationships with judicial officers that were built on trust and mutual respect,” said Hadebe.

Selfless servant

Hadebe added that: “In an era where corruption casts shadows across institutions, Lelaka stood as a beacon of incorruptible service, ensuring that justice was not just blind, but pure. Today we honour him for faithfully executing our Constitutional mandate with dedication, trustworthiness, and selflessness. In this hour of darkness, may you find solace in these words from Scripture: ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted’ (Matthew 5:4).”

The Provincial Commissioner encouraged Lekala’s two sons to carry forward their father’s legacy of discipline and dedication, “knowing the SAPS will always stand with you”.

“To his wife and family, we express the nation’s gratitude for giving South Africa a true soldier, who sacrificed his time with family to serve and protect the citizens of Limpopo until his final moments.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content