News

Police open inquest after woman, 22, found dead near University of Limpopo fence

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Limpopo University
The South African Police Service said officers were conducting patrols at about 6am when they received information about a woman who was lying motionless next to the University of Limpopo's campus fence along Sovenga Street. / X

Police in Mankweng have opened an inquest after the discovery of the body of a 22-year-old woman near the fence of the University of Limpopo campus in Sovenga on Sunday morning.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers were conducting patrols at about 6am when they received information about a woman who was lying motionless next to the campus fence along Sovenga Street.

Police rushed to the scene and found the body of the young woman partially clothed, with her head positioned inside a trench adjacent to the fence.

A preliminary inspection of the body revealed no visible external injuries.

Investigators also recovered a bag containing the deceased’s ID and a National Student Financial Aid Scheme card next to the body.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and declared the 22-year-old dead.

Police said initial investigations suggest the woman may have accidentally fallen into the trench but the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name, pending the notification of her family.

The SAPS has opened an inquest docket and investigations are continuing to determine the cause and circumstances of the woman’s death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact the police.

  • Police in Mankweng have opened an inquest after the discovery of the body of a 22-year-old woman near the fence of the University of Limpopo campus in Sovenga on Sunday morning.
  • The South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers were conducting patrols at about 6am when they received information about a woman who was lying motionless next to the campus fence along Sovenga Street.
  • Police rushed to the scene and found the body of the young woman partially clothed, with her head positioned inside a trench adjacent to the fence.
  • A preliminary inspection of the body revealed no visible external injuries.
  • Investigators also recovered a bag containing the deceased’s ID and a National Student Financial Aid Scheme card next to the body.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.