Police open inquest docket to probe Pretorius’ death

Police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been registered following the tragic death of former police reservist Wiandre Pretorius, who allegedly shot and killed himself at a fuel garage in Brakpan on Saturday night.

In a video clip that has been trending on social media platforms, Pretorius could be seen interacting with a female companion before fatally shooting himself.

Pretorius, who had been implicated in the Madlanga commission investigating criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system, had just survived an alleged hit outside his home in Boksburg a few days before.

“All role players, including police detectives and forensic experts, attended to the crime scene. This matter is under investigation,” South African Police Service spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said in a statement.

Pretorius had been a person of interest in relation to the death of a witness who appeared before the Madlanga commission identified as Witness D. Witness D had linked Pretorius to the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense, who allegedly died at the hands of police officers.