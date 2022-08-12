Police operation nabs couple for possession of explosives

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has commended law-enforcement officers for the arrest of a couple suspected of supplying illegal miners, cash-in-transit (CIT) gangs, and ATM bombers with explosives.

“This arrest has surely dealt a blow to the supply of explosives to illegal miners, CIT robbers, as well as ATM bombers. These are some of the violent crimes that are committed in this province that we are working hard to stabilise,” said Mawela.

The suspects are said to have been found in possession of a bag containing copper fuses and other explosives during a raid at a residential address in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg.

The duo is expected appear at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Friday to answer to charges of possession of explosives following a raid by the Gauteng crime intelligence, economic crimes and essential infrastructure members who were joined by the bomb disposal unit and members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

