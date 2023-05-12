Police plead with public to help find missing Free State lecturer

The police are appealing with members of the public to help locate a Free State-based university lecturer, Khatliso Edwin Makgetla.

The 28-year-old lecturer in Welkom was last seen at Calabira in Meloding on Friday, where he resides with his brother.

Police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng said Makgetla’s brother informed the police that he thought he had visited a friend to watch soccer on the day he disappeared.

The brother further informed the police that he tried calling Makgetla on May 7 but his phone rang unanswered. His family and friends were later contacted about his disappearance but could not manage to trace him.

Police were also informed that Makgetla has not been at work since he vanished.

“His wife, who is residing in Johannesburg, was also contacted and related that she last spoke with her husband on Sunday,” said Thakeng.

“The room where he resided was searched and his cellphone and wallet could not be found. The missing person left with his black Ford Fiesta with registration number HKL 032 FS.”

Thakeng described Makgetla as short and light in complexion, saying he has a short haircut. People who have the information that can help find Makgetla are asked to contact detective Sergeant Lucky Nkoala.

