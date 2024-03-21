Police pounce on suspected killers of ‘beloved’ Soweto doctor

Two suspects linked to the murder of Michael Isabelle, a medical doctor from Soweto, are expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

The duo was apprehended in their respective homes in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Among others, the suspects face charges of murder, robbery, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, according to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the spokesperson for police.

Muridili said the suspected assailants were arrested by Gauteng’s serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit.

Robbery at the surgery

The “beloved” Isabelle was killed during a robbery at his surgery in Dobsonville, Soweto, in February.

On the day of Isabelle’s murder, it is reported that three suspects went into his surgery at about 3pm, where one of the men claimed to be unwell.

Neighbours claimed to have heard gunshots as soon as the men entered the late doctor’s consulting room before coming out and escaped in a getaway vehicle they had stolen.

Isabelle was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

For additional analysis, investigations were carried out and evidence was gathered.

Illegal firearms confiscated

“This morning, two suspects were taken into custody at their Alexandra houses, where two illegal firearms were found,” Muridili said.

“The two claim the third suspect died in the car while they were escaping the scene after being shot by the doctor during the robbery.”

They further informed the police that their accomplice’s body was dumped before they alerted his family about the incident. The suspects later set the stolen vehicle on fire.

Muridili explained further: “The investigating team – including members from Soweto SVC [serious and violent crimes unit], Johannesburg crime intelligence, crime scene management, Soweto K9, SAPS Orlando, Gauteng traffic, and Johannesburg Metro Police Department – is following up on information regarding the third suspect, as well as the vehicle.”

