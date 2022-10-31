Police pounce on wanted serial rapist after six years on the run

A 28-year-old serial rapist who had been on the run since 2016 was nabbed while gambling at a casino in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

The suspect allegedly first raped two women in Newark in 2016. He is believed to have moved to KwaMbonambi, Jozini and Richards Bay where he allegedly raped 10 other women including young girls.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the fugitive’s luck ran out when the detectives received a tip-off that he had returned to Richards Bay and was gambling at a casino.

“He was arrested and detained at the Richards Bay police station. Charges of rape were opened for investigation and the dockets were transferred to the provincial FCS [family violence, child protection and sexual offences] unit for further investigation,” said Gwala.

“He appeared before the Richards Bay magistrate’s court on October 27 2022 and was remanded in custody pending his next court date.”

