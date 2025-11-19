Police probe brutal murders of principal, administrator at Inxiweni Primary School

A school principal and a staff member from Inxiweni Primary School in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, were fatally shot inside the administration block on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 5pm, while employees were getting ready for a meeting, according to the Gauteng education department.

The victims, a 55-year-old administrator and a 58-year-old school principal, were inside the administration building with colleagues when gunfire broke out.

In a nearby office, other employees hid in terror until the gunfire ceased.

Both of the women were lying in the admin block passage when staff members went to check.

Both the administrator and the principal were declared dead on the spot, although emergency personnel were immediately called.

Since then, police have begun a thorough investigation into the events leading up to the attack.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday night to inspect the scene and speak with the victims’ families.

Senseless and brutal act

Chiloane condemned the attack, saying: “We are horrified by this senseless and brutal act committed within a school, a place meant to be a sanctuary for teaching and learning.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the principal and the staff member who tragically lost their lives.

“We urge law enforcement authorities to move with speed to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

The department confirmed that psychosocial support teams, including officials from the Ekurhuleni North district, will be deployed to the school to offer trauma counselling to learners and staff.

Employee wellness teams are also expected to provide assistance as the school community processes the tragedy.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward as investigations into the brutal attack continue.

