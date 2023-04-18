Police probe cause of fire that damaged two vehicles

The police have launched an investigation after two passenger vehicles were found burning in Robertsham in Booysens, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police received a high number of calls from community members and commuters using the road about the two vehicle that had caught fire.

“Upon arrival at the scene the police found an NP200 bakkie and a Mercedes-Benz on fire. Preliminary investigations suggest that the Mercedes-Benz collided with the NP200 bakkie and both cars caught fire,” Masondo said.

“It has been established that the two occupants of the NP200 bakkie sustained injuries and were taken to the local medical care centre.

“It is also alleged that after the two vehicles caught fire, the two occupants of the Mercedes-Benz jumped into a BMW which sped off.”

Masondo said further investigations will establish the exact cause of the fire.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author