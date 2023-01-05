Police probe killing of security guards at KwaMashu hostel

Two men believed to be security guards were gunned down at a men’s hostel in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the men were shot multiple times, noting that they were also robbed of their personal belongings. The police are investigating, Netshiunda added.

“The police in KwaMashu are investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon at KwaMashu men’s hostel,” Netshiunda said.

“It is alleged that two security guards were escorting technicians when they were ambushed by a group of armed men, fatally wounding the security guards and injuring the technician on the hand. The other victim reportedly managed to flee the scene unharmed.”

