Police question Kaya FM boss over harassment, intimidation claims

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Mbalenhle@sundayworld.co.za

Police have questioned at least three women as part of an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and intimidation against Kaya 959 boss Greg Maloka after veteran media executive Tsholofelo Lethoko opened a case against the radio executive.

Lethoko first opened the case at Mondeor police station on August 3, which was subsequently moved to Rosebank, and is now with the Norwood police. This is over alleged incidents of sexual harassment dating from 2011, when she worked for United Stations as a brand specialist on the Kaya account.

Sunday World understands that investigators have spoken to the women as part of the probe.

They are said to have questioned Maloka as well.

Maloka is back at Kaya six years after he left under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations.

United Stations,which announced his return as executive commercial partner in June, confirmed that it was cooperating with the SAPS investigation and had provided statements to investigators.

“United Stations respects that process and will cooperate fully with any lawful request from the relevant authorities,” United Stations told Sunday World.

In her sworn statement, Lethoko details several alleged encounters with Maloka, in which she claims he acted inappropriately and made unwanted sexual advances towards her.

In an incident, which she says occurred on March 3, 2011, after a weekly status meeting, she alleges Maloka hugged her too tightly and whispered unwelcome comments into her ear.

“Much to my discomfort and disdain,” she states in her affidavit.

According to her statement, the Kaya FM boss would reportedly invite her to remain behind for drinks after some meetings and is said to have labelled her a “prude” when she declined.

She claims that on November 11, 2011, she requested a private meeting with Maloka to tell him to stop what she described as sexual harassment.

“Greg Maloka simply laughed this off, rubbed his leg/foot against mine and said he wouldn’t tell anyone if I didn’t, that I could keep his proposed sordid affair with me a secret.”

After that incident, she alleges that on November 25, 2011, she escalated the matter to her

then-boss, telling him that she could no longer continue working under those conditions and asked for action to be taken.

Lethoko says she eventually approached three individuals whom she believed Maloka respected and asked them to intervene. According to her statement, one of them later told her that they had spoken to Maloka, and he claimed to have stopped the behaviour and apologised.

Lethoko says Maloka never apologised but his alleged inappropriate conduct did not continue after the intervention.

She eventually resigned from United Stations in December 2011. “My mental and emotional wellbeing had taken such a beating I could no longer trust or wait for investigations into the matter,” she states.

A 2020 independent investigation found allegations of sexual harassment involving at least six women to be substantiated.

It also found substantiated allegations of professional discrimination against women who rejected sexual advances.

Gender activist Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, who conducted the probe on behalf of the station’s previous owners, has also challenged the decision.

In a letter to Kaya chairperson Connie Molusi, dated August 7, Madumise and Onica Nonhlanhla Makwakwa question the decision of the AME and Kaya boards to rehire Maloka. Madumise and Makwakwa called for Maloka’s removal from Kaya and urged the leadership to “demonstrate accountability”.

Maloka did not respond to Sunday World’s enquiry. Police had not responded by the time of publication.