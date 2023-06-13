Police race to identify dead woman found dumped in bushes

Police in Limpopo have confirmed the death of another woman whose burnt body was found dumped in the bushes.

The unknown woman, estimated to be in her 30s, was discovered at the Maubane off-ramp in Pienaarsrivier on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body was found by the officers who were patrolling in the area.

“Community members stopped the police after they saw a partially burnt body of a woman lying in the bushes next to the off-ramp,” said Ledwaba.

“The deceased has not been identified and she is in her thirties, dark in complexion with short hair. She was wearing a red leather jacket, black pair of jeans and red half boots.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that can help identify the deceased to come forward.”

A murder docket has been registered and an investigation is under way.

The woman’s death follows that of Lindiwe Zitha who was allegedly set alight after her boyfriend, Eric Marakalala, poured petrol over her.

Zitha, born in Mamelodi in Pretoria, is in hospital fighting for her life. Her attacker died in police custody last week.

