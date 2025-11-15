Police raid warehouses and shops in R30m counterfeit blitz

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has hailed the success of a two-week crime crackdown that left counterfeit and illicit traders reeling across three provinces.

Armed with search-and-seizure warrants, officers stormed shops and storage facilities in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape, targeting businesses believed to be part of a coordinated supply network feeding the illegal market.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) and its crime fighting partners collectively seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R30 million during recent nationwide takedown operations,” said national police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk on Saturday.

“Over the past two weeks, multidisciplinary teams, led by the national and provincial Counterfeit, Contraband and Illicit Goods Units, executed search and seizure warrants targeting shops and storage facilities in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Western Cape.”

Thousands of illicit items

According to van Wyk, the haul was vast and varied. It included “more than 800 000 counterfeit and illicit items, including clothing, footwear, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, toys, non-compliant electronic products and appliances, food stuff, a gambling machine, insecticides, and cell phone accessories, among other goods.”

Police also discovered that the illegal trade was not limited to reselling fake merchandise. Raiding officers recovered embroidery and silk-screen printers along with labels and packaging equipment used to mass-produce counterfeit goods.

“During these operations, the Counterfeit, Contraband and Illicit Goods Units received invaluable support from internal role players, various other law enforcement and regulatory partners,” she said.

These included Public Order Policing (POP) Units, Border Policing, Commercial Crime detectives, K9 Units, the KwaZulu-Natal Drug and Firearm Unit, local police stations, Durban Metro Police, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), the Departments of Health, Agriculture and Home Affairs, the National Consumer Council, the Gambling Board and brand protectors.

Threat to economy

Van Wyk warned that counterfeit and illicit goods pose far-reaching economic threats, beyond the immediate risk to public safety.

“Counterfeit and illicit goods pose serious risks to consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of the country. These products are often manufactured and distributed outside regulated systems, with no regard for quality standards, safety, or lawful trade practices,” she said. “Moreover, legitimate manufacturers and retailers lose market share to illegal traders, leading to reduced production and unemployment.”

