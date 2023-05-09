Police register another victory in war against drugs

One of the two men who were busted for dealing in drugs has been released on bail while his accomplice remains in prison.

The duo appeared at the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Monday to answer to charges of possession of suspected illicit drugs and contravening section 49 (1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002.

Chika Chukwuemeka Fafour, 29, and Dickson Emeka Njoku, 43, were nabbed on Friday after police responded to a tip-off from a member of the community.

The matter against Njoku was postponed to June 14 for further investigation. He was granted bail of R8 000, while Fafour remains in jail for his bail hearing on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said: “The arrest stemmed from a follow-up made on information received on Friday by the provincial organised crime unit about two vehicles travelling on Albert Luthuli Road on their way to deliver drugs in Promosa, Potchefstroom.

“The said vehicles, a white Hyundai and a red Volkswagen Polo were eventually stopped at two different locations by local police and the provincial drugs task team members.”

Botma said the value of the drugs found inside a Hyundai is estimated at R50 000.

The other vehicle was also stopped a while later near a grave yard and 38 crystal meth and two big, sealed plastic bags containing 32 units of Cat, as well as eight bags containing heroin with an estimated street value of R30 000 were found.

North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant Sello Kwena, lauded the police officers for arresting the suspects.

