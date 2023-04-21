‘Police resources will not be spared in search of boys’ killers’

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has condemned lawlessness that exists in society, emphasizing that police resources will not be spared in hunting down the people behind the murders of two Soweto boys.

“What has happened in this community is something that must not be tolerated,” said Lesufi after visiting the families of the murdered boys last night.

“We are trying to establish the reasons behind this incident and we have no choice but to unleash the state resources that we have at our disposal to ensure that the police do everything in their power to understand why these people are behaving like this.”

Lesufi was accompanied by the MEC for education Matome Chiloane and community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

The premier thanked the community for lending a hand and affirmed his administration’s support for the grieving families.

“We would like to thank our community patrollers. With limited resources and support, they were able to discover the two bodies.

“This is the partnership we need with communities. As the government, we have committed to providing support to the families,” he said.

According to reports, the education district office in Soweto received a message on Thursday alleging that learners from Isiseko Primary School had been kidnapped and murdered.

“The three boy learners [two grade 1 learners and one grade R learner] were abducted at around 7.30pm on Wednesday. Two of the boys were killed and one survived,” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The school principal, accompanied by police officers, rushed to the scene where he positively identified the boys’ lifeless bodies. The deceased were aged five and six.

Also, read: https://sundayworld.co.za/news/gauteng-premier-to-visit-families-murdered-soweto-boys/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author