Police say Dr Gomolemo Mokae was murdered at home

It was a busy day on Thursday afternoon outside the Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria house of the late author, medical doctor and political commentator Dr Gomolemo Moake.

Residents of Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 gathered outside Mokae’s house on More Street on Thursday afternoon to pay their last respects to the late author, whose decomposed body was found in his house on Wednesday night.

Police said Mokae, 61, was murdered.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police are investigating a case of murder.

Police confirm murder

“A case of murder is opened for further investigations after the body of a 61-year-old man was found decomposed in his house at Ga-Rankuwa on 5 March 2025. The circumstances surrounding the incident and cause of death are subject to police investigations,” said Nevhuhulwi.

On Thursday afternoon, Sunday World visited Mokae’s house in Ga-Rankuwa.

Outside the house, there were a group of men seated on chairs and having light conversations. Inside the yard a group of men dressed in blue overalls were busy cutting down a tree with a chain saw.

Countless packed chairs were also seen in the yard.

When Sunday World approached Mokae’s neighbours for comment about what happened to him, they declined to comment. They told this newspaper to “wait for the family to speak officially” about the matter.

Neighbours decline to comment

The neighbours said Mokae’s family members were not present at his house. They would only be available to speak on Friday.

According to South African History Online, Mokae was born in Mokopane in Limpopo. He was the last of eight children born of a Methodist minister, Reverend Modisagarekwe Michael and Lotlamoreng Elizabeth Mokae.

His parents’ migrant missionary life took him across Limpopo Province. Mokae’s tertiary education was acquired at the University of Natal Medical School, now Nelson Mandela School of Medicine, where he enrolled for the MB ChB degree.

Mokae thereafter served his internship at Baragwanath Hospital (now Chis Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital). He later started a general practice in Soweto before moving on to Ga-Rankuwa.

Mokae was an ardent and active promoter of African languages. He had numerous literary works published and television dramas broadcast. The published works include Masego, Short, not tall stories, Kaine le Abele, The secret in my bosom and Nnete ke serunya. The TV dramas Gaabo Motho, Lisenethini – It’s a goaland and The secret in my bosom, were broadcast by the SABC.

Illustrious career

Mokae has received numerous honours for his literary works and social activism. The Vista (university) Prestigious Award. Bertrams V.O. Literature of Africa Award. The African Achievers’ Award from Ekhaya Foundation. Maskew-Miller-Longman’s African Heritage Literary Award. The Nation-Builder Award from Batho Batsho Bakopane (“B3”). The Professor Alexander Petrie Award. The latter was for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities from the University of Natal.

In 2003, Vista University awarded him an honorary doctorate for his literary works. Also for his political and social activism. The following year, the institution conferred on him a scholastic Ph.D. for this biographical study of former ANC guerrilla Robert McBride.

