Police score another victory in KwaZakhele mass murder probe

Eastern Cape police have arrested four more suspects believed to have been involved in the mass killing in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha.

Eight people were killed when gunmen stormed a birthday party in January and opened fire randomly at people inside the yard.

The suspects were cornered when police pounced at their hideout in Peelton village outside Qonce in Eastern Cape on Monday.

The four suspects, aged between 30 and 34, will join Mzwandile Mahambehlala who was arrested early in March.

Eastern Cape community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said the arrests will go a long way in putting an end to mass killings in the Nelson Mandela metro and across the province.

Nqatha further called on the justice system to work toward a successful prosecution, conviction, and sentencing.

“It is through an arrest that a trail can ensue, and a conviction and a sentence can be delivered,” said Nqatha.

“We are by no means convicting the five men, but we are saying to the courts there’s evidence pointing to these men.

“And what we know for sure is that a gruesome crime was committed, eight people were killed in cold blood, and there should be justice for the victims.

“It is alleged that the suspects ambushed and sprayed the victims with bullets and a total of seven people died on the scene while another later succumbed to injuries in hospital.”

