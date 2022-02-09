Police search for missing Thohoyandou mother and toddler sons

Johannesburg – Thohoyandou Police have called upon community members to assist in the search of Muano Nelufule and her toddler sons, Khomola Vhahone (2)and Hlungwane Thendo (3).

The 28-year-old mother from Malavuwe Tshivhazwaulu village in Thohoyandou was last seen by her family on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

“The woman reportedly took her toddlers to Donald Fraser Hospital on Wednesday 26 January 2022, after they fell sick where they were admitted upon arrival,” said Sergeant Maphure Manamela.

According to Manamela, Nelufule contacted her mother on Wednesday, 2 February 2022 at about 2pm.

Nelufule told her mother that they had been discharged from the hospital and requested that she wait for them at the bus station later that day. But this was the last time she spoke to her daughter. She called to check on their whereabouts but Nelufel’s phone went to voicemail.

“Anyone with information that can assist to find them is requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Nekhavhambe Rembuluwani on 071 511 1213 or Crime Stop at 0860010111 or the nearest Police station or MySAPSApp.”

