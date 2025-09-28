Police Sergeant arrested for theft and defeating the ends of justice

The Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit in Limpopo has arrested a 51-year-old police sergeant stationed at Haenertsburg SAPS in the Mopani District on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson, Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect was on duty with his colleagues on March 15 last year (2024), conducting crime prevention duties around Haenertsburg outside Tzaneen when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

“When instructed to stop, the driver sped off, resulting in a chase that ended in Mankweng outside Polokwane. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, and upon inspection, the vehicle was found loaded with chainsaws suspected to be stolen,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba further said the vehicle was driven back to Haenertsburg SAPS, where the recovered items were booked into the SAPS 13 register.

“However, the sergeant allegedly stole two of the chainsaws and sold them for personal gain. The stolen items were later recovered,”

“Following the opening of a case docket at Haenertsburg SAPS, the matter was transferred to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation. After a thorough probe, the case was presented to the Senior State Prosecutor, who issued a warrant of arrest,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that: “On 26 September 2025, the suspect was served with the warrant and is expected to make his first court appearance on 24 October 2025 at the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court.”

No room for rogues in SAPS

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned the conduct of the member, stating that the SAPS do not tolerate corruption or criminal behaviour within its ranks

Mashaba also confirmed that a 42-year-old suspect, Shadrack Mashaba, appeared before Tzaneen Magistrate court on Friday, and his case was postponed to Monday for formal bail application.

Mashaba was arrested on Thursday after the police received information about a suspect who was suspected of dealing in drugs at the Tzaneen bus rank.

The suspect was spotted and nabbed in action.

