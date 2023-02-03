Police sergeant caught on wrong side of the law due in court

A 32-year-old police sergeant is due at the Temba magistrate’s court in Tshwane on Friday on charges on corruption and extortion.

The sergeant’s court appearance comes after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit assisted by counter intelligence investigation unit at the Temba police station on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the sergeant, who is attached to the Temba detectives, allegedly solicited R4 000 gratification from the relatives of two female suspects who had been arrested for shoplifting.

“Information was received by the team who operationalised it. During the disruptive operation, the suspect was handed over R3 000 and arrested. In his possession, the team found R2 900 and the balance was found on another member,” said Mogale.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, welcomed the arrest of Sergeant Orapeleng Sekane and Sergeant Pogiso Chacha.

According to police reports, the pair reportedly solicited R1 000 from a suspect accused of malicious damage to property, and promised to destroy the docket, which was registered in August 2021.

“A notice to appear was eventually issued against the man after he failed to appear in court. It was upon confrontation by one of the man’s relatives on Monday, 30 January 2023, that the police officers decided to pay back the money,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“The matter was reported to the police and that culminated in the arrest of the pair during an undercover operation.”

They were granted R500 bail each and are expected to make a second court appearance on March 3.

