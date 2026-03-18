Officer ‘celebrated’ ‘Cat’ Matlala raid with Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni

Questions over a possible information leak within law enforcement have taken centre stage at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Evidence suggests a Special Task Force raid on alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala may have been anticipated.

Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who testified at the commission on Tuesday, denied having prior knowledge of a Special Task Force raid on Matlala’s home.

Nkosi rejected claims that Matlala had moved Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga, who has gone missing, to the home of alleged kidnapper Esmael Nangy during the police operation.

Nkosi was in telephonic contact with Matlala

However, he conceded that he was in telephonic contact with Matlala on the day of the raid, maintaining that the conversation was strictly work-related.

Nkosi told the commission he identified himself to officers during the operation after they seized Matlala’s phone.

‘Nkosi had prior knowledge of the raid’

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson challenged Nkosi’s version, pointing to messages that allegedly show prior knowledge of the raid.

In one message sent to taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, Nkosi wrote: “Special Task Force has arrived at the address.”

Chaskalson argued that earlier messages suggested Nkosi had been aware of the operation in advance, and may even have celebrated the impending raid with Sibanyoni the day before.

Nkosi denied this.

Matlala behind plot to kill Sibanyoni?

It was also revealed that Matlala allegedly orchestrated a plot to kill Sibanyoni.

The commission heard that on 10 August 2022, Sibanyoni and two companions survived a shooting at the Centurion Golf and Country Club Estate, after coming under heavy gunfire.

There was further scrutiny of Nkosi’s decision to email information about alleged kidnapping kingpin Esmael Nangy, to Steve Motsumi.

Nkosi described Motsumi as a concerned citizen who needed to be made aware of kidnapping activities, and Nangy’s arrest was already public.

‘Explanation is improbable and unsatisfactory’

However, Commissioner Sesi Baloyi dismissed the explanation as improbable and unsatisfactory, while inquiry Chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga refused to defer the matter, pressing Nkosi for clearer answers.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo emphasised that the identity of an accused person remains confidential until court proceedings begin, rejecting Nkosi’s claim that the information was public.

Baloyi further highlighted that the shared document included Nangy’s address and contact details, which were not publicly available.

Inconsistencies during testimony

Additional inconsistencies emerged during testimony.

Chaskalson informed the commission that an individual Nkosi had identified as Sphiwe Mabuza, allegedly linked to former Deputy President David Mabuza, was in fact Sphiwe Mashelle.

Nkosi acknowledged referring to the individual as “Mabuza” but did not contest the correction.

Chaskalson also stated that a contact saved as “Gerry Cuzzy” was actually Gareth Mnisi, Tshwane’s Chief Financial Officer.

Nkosi confirmed arranging what he described as a “peace meeting” in January 2024 between Mnisi and Mpho Lekukela.

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