Police sergeant tells Madlanga about Cat Matlala, Paul Mashatile and black card

Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi told the Madlanga commission inquiry taking place in Pretoria that businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala urgently wanted back his bank card because he planned to meet senior political figures, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

This came after Matlala, an alleged “Big 5” drug cartel member, had apparently given his black card to Nkosi to run errands.

According to Nkosi, Matlala also wanted to meet with suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Testifying on Monday during his eighth day on the stand, Nkosi said the request came after he had already been in contact with Matlala regarding the card and other personal items.

Meetings with politicians

Nkosi said Matlala indicated he wanted his black card back ahead of meetings with high-profile officials.

He told the commission that he had contacted Matlala about the card, clarifying an earlier point in his evidence.

“I called Matlala and not the other way around,” Nkosi said.

He explained that Matlala wanted to use the bank card and had mentioned upcoming meetings.

“Matlala wanted to use the card and stated that he’d meet general Sibiya and deputy President Paul Mashatile,” Nkosi said.

However, Nkosi said he did not know the reason behind the request and had reservations about speaking to Matlala.

“I would not want to speak to Matlala, but I didn’t understand why he needed the card,” he told the commission.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson pressed Nkosi on the urgency surrounding the alleged meetings with Mashatile and Sibiya, asking how he understood the need for the card.

No further explanation

Nkosi maintained that Matlala did not provide further explanation. “Matlala just wanted his card,” Nkosi said.

He also told the commission that when Matlala initially called him about the bank card and a driver’s licence, he was busy.

But earlier, on December 23, 2024, Nkosi said he had sent Matlala a picture of the card after Matlala claimed he needed it ahead of the meetings.

Chaskalson questioned why Nkosi had not included in his written statement that Matlala needed the card to meet Mashatile and Sibiya.

Nkosi said the omission could have been an error. “It could be a mistake that I omitted it. What I said in the typed statement doesn’t mean it’s a lie.”

Chaskalson suggested that Nkosi might have been trying to protect Mashatile.

However, Nkosi rejected the claim.

Earlier in his testimony, Nkosi also addressed his written statement submitted to the commission on October 8, 2025, acknowledging that there might be inaccuracies.

“It could be possible that I omitted mistakes, but it was an honest mistake,” Nkosi said.

Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga challenged Nkosi over discrepancies between his testimony and the written statement, suggesting he appeared to be changing his account when confronted with errors.

Omissions and inconsistencies

Nkosi said the statement reflected what he could remember at the time.

“At that time I submitted what I could remember. I’m not good with dates,” Nkosi told the commission.

Madlanga advised that dates could be left out if uncertain but asked whether the substance of the statement was accurate.

Nkosi confirmed that, in his view, it was.

He further told the commission about his interactions with Matlala, whom he described as a legitimate businessman.

He said he once found Matlala at a location when collecting a jet ski linked to Sthembiso Msibi, the son of Jonathan Msibi. Matlala told Nkosi that he was looking for a car.

Later that week, Nkosi said Matlala told him he was looking for a car, and Nkosi took a picture of the car and sent it to him.

He also testified that after Matlala lost his phone, he requested contact numbers belonging to several individuals, including Sibiya and others connected to the police.

Throughout questioning, Chaskalson repeatedly raised concerns about omissions and inconsistencies between Nkosi’s testimony and his earlier statement.

Nkosi maintained that any discrepancies were mistakes rather than deliberate misrepresentations, insisting he still stood by his answers given to the commission.

Deputy president denies meeting Cat

Mashatile said on Monday he has noted Nkosi’s claims and denies that the deputy president met with Matlala or that the latter intended to meet with him.

“Mashatile categorically denies the claims. Of significance is that the deputy president does not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and has never had any association or dealings with them. Of greater significance is that the peputy president was out of the country at the time that Mr. Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to do so.

“Deputy president Mashatile categorically rejects sergeant Nkosi’s claims and is prepared to cooperate with the Madlanga commission fully should the commission require any clarity or assistance from him,” said Mashatile’s acting spokesperson, Keith Khoza.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content