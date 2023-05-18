Police struggle to hunt down wanted businessman Peter Matsimbe

The police in Sandton are looking into a possibility that media personality Ayanda Thabethe’s boyfriend and baby-daddy Peter Matsimbe might have skipped the country into Zambia to evade arrest.

The police are working around the clock to enforce a warrant of arrest issued against Matsimbe at the North Gauteng High Court in 2020.

However, Sunday World understands that this has not been an easy task for investigators, as Matsimbe has allegedly succeeded to dodge arrest by coming in and out of the country without being detected.

The businessman has been a wanted man since November 2020 after Standard Bank approached the court accusing him of securing a loan with the banking group to buy 10 luxury vehicles using fraudulent documents.

Matsimbe bought the vehicles at various dealerships using the loan secured through his company Matsimbe and Co.

In the court documents seen by Sunday World, Matsimbe allegedly used fraudulent documents to buy a Mclaren MP4 coupé, a BMW X5 SUV, a Can–Am Maverick, an Audi Q3, a Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Lexus SUV, a Volvo mechanical horse, and a Lexus LX.

After he failed to comply with an initial court order granted in July 2020 to return the vehicles, Standard Bank took the case back to court, leading to a warrant of arrest being issued.

The court order states: “It appears to the record that this court on July 22 2020 granted a decree committing Peter Matsimbe for contempt of court for failing to comply with the aforesaid order of court by failing to deliver the said assets to the applicant.”

The police have since managed to recover two vehicles and are said to be searching for the rest, which are suspected to have already crossed into Mozambique.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

Thabethe introduced Matsimbe to her many followers in June 2022.

After allegations that she was a home wrecker because Matsimbe was a married man, the Celebrity Game Night star released a media statement claiming Matsimbe was single.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.