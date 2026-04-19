Police to probe suspended Mpumalanga top cop’s claims

South African Police Service spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says allegations made by suspended Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Semakaleng Manamela during a media briefing on Sunday are being taken seriously and will be fully investigated.

Manamela has made serious allegations of political interference in police operations, claiming that former police minister Bheki Cele had a tendency of wanting to meddle in sensitive investigations in Mpumalanga.

She claimed that Cele pushed for the arrest of a former CoGTA MEC during the ANC’s January 8 rally in 2024.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was not spared, as Manamela accused him of avoiding meetings with her despite repeated requests. She claimed that the national police boss had approved an extended, costly hotel stay for an acting provincial commissioner and his staff in Nelspruit that ran for over 19 months and cost millions of rands.

Jimmy Mohlala’s death

Manamela also implicated Masemola in a coverup relating to the death of Jimmy Mohlala, a former speaker of Mbombela Local Municipality who was assassinated in January 2009 after blowing the whistle on tender corruption relating to the construction of Mbombela Stadium, one of the venues built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

She said a police major general had allegedly confessed that he and Masemola had been paid R5-million by a businessman “to ensure Manamela does not return to work. If she does, the case dockets will be reopened as they were allegedly responsible for Jimmy Mohlala’s death.”

Manamela’s suspension

Manamela is currently suspension, facing allegations of maladministration, nepotism, abuse of power, misuse of state resources, and other misconduct.

A forensic report reportedly highlighted issues including the alleged receipt of over R2-million in state-funded gifts and irregular promotions. While she successfully challenged earlier suspensions in court on procedural grounds and briefly returned to duty, she was re-suspended in 2024, with a board of inquiry into her fitness to hold office still ongoing.

“We have been following the conspiracy, and the general is making serious allegations that cannot be taken lightly and ignored. Let’s firstly state that any allegations of misconduct, wrongdoing, interference, whether criminal or political or any organisational failure are treated by the SAPS with the utmost seriousness, irrespective of the rank or position of those involved,” said Mathe.

Mathe said SAPS operational services remain intact and are not affected.

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