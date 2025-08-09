Police union demands swift arrest after Roodepoort detectives’ murders

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) in Gauteng has demanded urgent action to track down the suspect accused of killing two detectives in Roodepoort, describing the incident as an attack on the core of law enforcement.

Detective Warrant Officer Vuyisile Sintwa and Sergeant Simon Masenya, both members of the SAPS Trio Task Team, were gunned down on Friday morning while transporting awaiting trial prisoner Jabulani Moyo, a Zimbabwean national, from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court to Boksburg Prison.

According to preliminary reports, the detectives stopped at the BP Garage in the Roodepoort CBD at around 10:30am.

It is not clear at this stage if they stopped their vehicle to refuel.

Cruel murders

POPCRU said it has received information that Sintwa, who was later declared dead on arrival at Milpark Hospital, was shot inside the police vehicle. Masenya, who was driving, attempted to flee but was caught in the crossfire and died at the scene.

Moyo allegedly fled in the marked police vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Horizon, Roodepoort. Both officers’ firearms and cellphones remain missing, and Moyo, who was arrested for armed robbery under Florida SAPS, is still on the run.

POPCRU provincial secretary Lerata Motsiri said the killings have left the union “deeply shocked, outraged, and saddened.”

“These murders are not just an attack on our members but an attack on the very fabric of law enforcement and public safety in our communities. POPCRU Gauteng conveys its heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of Detective Warrant Officer Sintwa and Sergeant Masenya,” said Motsiri.

“They were not just SAPS members; they were dedicated public servants committed to fighting crime and making our streets safer. Their loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with them.”

In the line of duty

Motsiri stressed that the killings highlight the extreme dangers faced by officers on duty.

“The cold-blooded killing of officers in the line of duty underscores the extreme risks faced daily by police officers,” she said. “It highlights the urgent need for stronger measures to protect them.”

She called on SAPS to urgently strengthen prisoner transport protocols.

“We call on the SAPS management to urgently review operational protocols for prisoner transport, ensuring that suspects are properly restrained and that officers are provided with adequate backup, particularly in high-risk cases.

“We also demand that the suspect responsible for these heinous acts be apprehended swiftly and face the full might of the law,” Motsiri said.

POPCRU pledged to support the affected police stations and bereaved families while continuing to push for stronger safety measures for officers.

Police have urged anyone with information on Moyo’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.

