Police warn against criminal syndicate posing as police officers

Police in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal have warned the public to be aware of criminals who impersonate police officers.

The warning follows a number of reported cases where a similar modus operandi was used by what is believed to be a syndicate operating in malls and shopping centres.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said someone would drop a stack of what looks like money next to a unsuspecting victim and then be polite in convincing the victim to come with them to a “safer” spot where the person would offer to share the money with the victim.

“All of a sudden a group of men will emerge posing as police officers who are investigating a case of robbery,” said Netshiunda.

“The victim would then be forced into a fake police officers’ vehicle and taken to unknown areas where the suspects rob the victims of their belongings.

“In a recent case, a 48-year-old woman was at a mall in KwaMashu when the suspects used the same trick and drove away with her.

“The suspects transferred a huge amount of money from her bank account and she was later abandoned in Chatsworth.”

Members of the community have since been urged to be cautious when they are in the malls and are cautioned against picking up any money, so they do not fall prey to criminals.

