Police warn parents of ‘pens down’ parties underage drinking

About 700 underaged pupils were found intoxicated at the East London beachfront for their “Pens down” celebration at the weekend. Pens down parties are gatherings during which young people convene to celebrate the end of school exams, often characterised by wild partying and drinking.

According to the Buffalo City Metro (BCM), these teenagers were from different schools in the Eastern Cape, and they were found by law enforcement officers.

The Metro’s spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said they are disappointed by the act as they issued several warnings to parents.

Ngwenya said they need the parents to assist government in trying to avoid another eNyobeni tavern tragedy, where 21 teenagers lost their lives in June 2022.

“BCM is extremely disappointed with the attitude of some parents as they fail to control their children, who drink exclusively in the name of school exams ‘pens down’.

“Following the Enyobeni tragedy, it is important for parents to take responsibility of their children’s actions and whereabouts, and make it their business to monitor their children’s movements,” said Ngwenya.

He further revealed that 15 children were escorted home as part of prevention of missing persons.

“Roadblocks were set up along the beachfront area where BCM and provincial traffic officers arrested 15 drunk drivers. Fifteen children were taken home, while five others were taken to hospital due to incidents related to excessive drinking,” he added.

The Metro has issued several warnings to parents to be vigilant, monitor their children and not allow them to attend drinking parties in the name of schooling activities.

“Alcohol such as vodka, brandy and ciders were emptied and warnings were issued to law breakers to vacate [the premises]. We commend tavern, clubs and bottle store owners, who took responsibility to comply with their license conditions and made sure that no underage children were allowed to access their premises and buy alcohol.”

