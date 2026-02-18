Political activist Mandisa Mashego loses R500k defamation case

Former Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Mandisa Mashego has been ordered to pay R500,000 to the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The Johannesburg High Court made this ruling after she was found guilty of defamation.

The court found that Mashego made an “unjustified and unsubstantiated statement” alleging that Unisa is under investigation for fake degrees, examination fraud, corruption, and “lots of things”.

Two more separate rulings

In a statement released on Wednesday, the university welcomed the judgment, along with two separate rulings against two other individuals. Even so, Mashego’s hefty fine stands as one of the most significant financial penalties in Unisa’s recent legal battles.

The university also secured a judgment against Mogaila Mogashoa, who faces an arrest warrant for spreading lies on a number of occasions about Unisa and its management, including the principal and vice-chancellor.

In the false statements, he said Unisa is a “cooldrink place”. He added that the principal and vice-chancellor illicitly move money to Lesotho.

Mogashoa was interdicted from spreading more lies, but he contravened the order. A warrant of arrest has therefore been issued.

The third person, Simamkele Xani, faces a suspended 60-day jail sentence or a fine of R50, 000. This is for contempt of court after continuing defamatory attacks against the university and (Vice Chancellor Puleng) LenkaBula despite multiple interdicts.

He was also ordered to retract his statements and issue an apology within 48 hours. But he failed to comply, and Unisa says it is “currently considering enforcing the orders”.

Unisa Welcomes rulings

Welcoming these judgments, Unisa expressed hope these rulings would serve as a deterrent to those considering making defamatory statements about the institution and its officials. Particularly the substantial fine imposed on Mashego.

Mashego has also been ordered to pay interest on the amount payable at the prescribed legal rate. This from the date of demand until final payment.

Mashego is also a former member of the Economic Freedom Fighters. She served as the party’s provincial chairperson in Gauteng from 2018 to 2020.

“The university will investigate and act against anyone who do anything wrong and unlawful. T

“Whilst we are committed to protecting whistleblowers, we will not hesitate to take head-on anyone who lies about the university, our council members, officials, employees or students. And anyone who tarnishes the name of the university,” said Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, Unisa Executive Director: Institutional Advancement and Spokesperson.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content