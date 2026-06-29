‘Political fixer’ Brown Mogotsi denied bail again

Alleged political fixer and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has once again been denied bail after appearing briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed to July 8 for the allocation of a trial date.

No new facts justifying release

This came after the magistrate ruled that Mogotsi had failed to present any new facts that would justify his release from custody.

Mogotsi was previously denied bail after the court found that he posed a flight risk.

The court also heard allegations that he attempted to intimidate a state witness while behind bars.

According to prosecutor Thami Mpekana, Mogotsi allegedly used his wife to facilitate contact with state witness Thandiwe Senokwane while he was in custody.

Prosecutors have also alleged that he attempted to influence the investigating officer during the bail process.

Allegations of staged shooting

Mogotsi was arrested on May 15, shortly after testifying before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

His arrest followed an investigation into a shooting incident in Vosloorus in November 2025, in which he initially claimed he had survived an assassination attempt. Investigators, however, allege that Mogotsi himself orchestrated the staged shooting.

Ballistic reports state that the maroon Chevrolet vehicle allegedly targeted in the attack was stationary when shot at, and there was no one inside.

Reading the investigating officer’s affidavit in court, the state revealed details of the shooting that do not support the version of events initially presented, emphasising that the alleged assassination attempt on Mogotsi may have been staged.

The state during the court proceedings reiterated that the firearm used in the incident is also linked to other serious crimes, including murder and armed robbery.

He faces several charges, including defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.

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