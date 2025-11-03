Politician gagged from calling Gayton McKenzie, Kenny Kunene organised crime leaders

Mehmet Vefa Dag, the president of the Truth and Solidarity Movement, is prohibited from making the shocking claims that Gayton McKenzie and Kenneth Kunene, the leaders of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), planned murders and were in charge of organised crime syndicates by an urgent interim order issued by the Western Cape High Court.

PA president McKenzie and his deputy, Kunene, launched the application following Dag’s social media tirade at the start of September.

In his posts on X, Dag claimed that the two PA leaders ordered the murders of businessman Farouk Meyer, a police investigator in the Meyer murder case, and Ray Forbay.

In addition to calling them criminals, mafia leaders, and prime suspects in murders, he said they sent attackers to attack journalist Chanon Merricks while dishonestly disappearing from police dockets.

Acting Judge Darryl Cooke’s ruling stated that the statements were defamatory, undermining the applicants’ reputation among members of the reasonable society.

Dag admitted to posting the allegations without providing supporting documentation, with the exception of one claim—an affidavit from Meyer’s daughter indicating McKenzie sent her father threatening messages prior to his passing.

Right not to be defamed

He has been, however, prohibited from publishing such statements via any medium, including social media, emails, or letters, pending a full defamation trial.

Cooke highlighted McKenzie and Kunene’s prima facie right to reputation, as they may suffer irreparable harm from unchecked allegations.

This is particularly relevant for public figures who are rebuilding their lives after past incarcerations, as they are now reformed entrepreneurs and leaders.

Defending himself, Dag said he stood for the truth, public interest, fair comment, and reasonable publication.

However, the court dismissed his argument as he struggled to present any proof in court.

“Mr Dag’s freedom of expression must yield to the applicants’ right not to be defamed,” Cooke said.

