Abel Tau relieved after attempted rape charges dropped

Former ActionSA politician Abel Tau said that he is relieved after charges of attempted rape against him were dropped.

Tau, who launched his new political party – The Transformation Alliance (TTA) on Thursday, stated that he was cautiously happy that the black cloud that was hanging over his head has been removed.

Speaking to Sunday World, the former ActionSA Gauteng secretary lashed out at the party and stated that he had embarked on a legal route to get Herman Mashaba’s political party take full responsibility for tarnishing his name.

“I am very much relieved and cautiously happy that the charges were dropped against me. I always maintained that I did not violate that woman. It’s either my friend who is the husband was coerced to paint me in a bad light. I made peace with my former colleague and his wife. They were desperate and allowed to be used to destroyed me. The same woman has been a great family friend whom my wife had treated as a sister, whom my wife had helped a lot previously when it comes to good gesture,” said Tau.

Tau also said that it was painful that the woman and her husband were willing participants in the plot to bring him down for whatever reason.

“I don’t think it’s motivation enough for that to happen. I was targeted because I refused to be corrupt,” he said.

He said that he has documented evidence and conversations where an ActionSA member, who is close to the party’s leadership, had spoken to him on many occasions where he alleged that he was told to direct business to one of the party’s leaders associates.

Tau said that he is pursuing ActionSA as their actions tainted him in a manner that he believed was aimed at destroying him completely.

“The bogus hearing that they had was aimed at destroying me. I am going to court and ActionSA has been playing games in regard with the matter. They are trying to frustrate my legal battle with the hope that I will run out of funds and desert the matter. This is a battle I am not willing to leave. It’s about time somebody stood up against the bullying of these people and their political party.”

