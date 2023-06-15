ANC Gauteng sanctions Andrew Baloyi

The ANC in Gauteng has imposed sanctions on Andrew Baloyi, a branch chairperson in ward 87 in Ekurhuleni, following a disciplinary hearing held in May.

The party is charging Baloyi with contravening ANC rules and its communications protocols.

The sanctions against Baloyi stem from his expression of dissatisfaction regarding the ANC’s relationship with the EFF in Gauteng. A report by Sunday World in March highlighted concerns among ANC members in the province over the close association between the ANC and Julius Malema’s red berets.

In a letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the time, Baloyi, along with Jabu Mbongwa, the branch secretary, expressed their disapproval of the ANC aligning itself with the EFF. They criticised the perceived desperation to regain power in certain municipalities and emphasised that the ANC should not be swayed by minority parties.

According to ANC Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC) chairperson Mzi Khumalo, Baloyi pleaded guilty to the charges during the internal disciplinary proceedings.

Khumalo noted that the committee decided to impose sanctions on Baloyi taking into account his guilty plea and expressed remorse.

As such, Baloyi has been instructed to issue a clear and unambiguous public apology for the harm caused to the ANC as a result of his actions. Furthermore, he must retract his statement unequivocally, using the same Facebook page where it was initially published.

In accordance with the relevant ANC regulations, Baloyi has been directed to enroll in and attend the OR Tambo School of Leadership within the next six months. During this time, he will be required to complete the module on Introduction to Political Studies.

Upon successful completion of the module, Baloyi is expected to avail himself to attend the party’s Provincial Political Education Workshops on media protocols and related subjects for a minimum period of six months.

The sanctions, however, are conditional upon Baloyi not being found guilty of violating the ANC Constitution within the next two years, starting from the date the sanctions were imposed, as stated by Khumalo.

“This matter was accorded the seriousness it deserves and also serves as a strong warning to members across the province that, while the ANC values unity, and is committed to the renewal programme, there shall also not be any hesitation in the application of its rules,” said Khumalo.

“The unity of the ANC is sacrosanct, but that must never be viewed as an indictment to sacrifice the values of the ANC on the altar in order to achieve that unity.

“It is to this end that the PDC has made a commitment that wherever the head of ill-discipline rears its ugly head, it shall be addressed consistently, across the board without fear or favour.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.