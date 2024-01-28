ANC initiates move to discipline Zuma over links to the MK party

Former president Jacob Zuma is living on borrowed time as a member of the governing ANC as a strong lobby group pushes for his immediate suspension this weekend.

The recommendation has already enjoyed the endorsement of the powerful ANC National Working Committee (NWC), which sets the agenda for the National Executive Committee (NEC) sitting this weekend. It is expected that Zuma’s fate will be sealed this morning after the proceedings were postponed yesterday due to the death of NEC member Violet Siwela. He will likely be given two weeks to respond to the suspension.

The NWC cited the party’s rule that prohibits ANC members from joining or supporting a party or organisation whose goals, objectives or policies are contrary to those of the ANC.

