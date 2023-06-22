ANC is desperate to hide cadre deployment corruption – DA

The DA has claimed that the ANC is exhibiting signs of heightened concern in safeguarding its cadre deployment records following its failure to hand them over within the prescribed period.

The ANC was dealt a blow by the Johannesburg High Court last week when it dismissed the party’s application seeking to appeal its initial ruling that compelled them to hand over the records to the DA in February.

The high court ruled at the time that the ANC’s decision to deny the federal party access to the information dating back to 2013 was unlawful and invalid.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DA revealed that the ANC is gearing up to appeal the matter in the Supreme Court of Appeal, noting that this was stated in a letter from the ANC’s attorneys, which it has seen.

“It is clear that the ANC is now in a desperate panic to hide the truth about cadre deployment. If there was truly nothing nefarious about this practice – as the ANC likes to deceitfully claim – why is the party so desperate to keep it a secret?

“There is only one logical answer: the records are utterly damning and will reveal how the cadre deployment committee under Ramaphosa’s chairmanship illegally interfered in appointment processes to appoint the criminals who captured and corrupted the state,” said DA MP Leon Schreiber.

Speaking at a TV interview on Thursday, Mbalula reiterated the ANC’s stance, indicating that the party would not give up without a fight.

“We will exhaust the process of the law to defend our policies, if we lose we lose,” he was heard saying.

However, Schreiber contends that the governing party’s SCA attempt will flop, saying it is “doomed”.

Schreiber said: “The ANC simply has no case for why these documents should be hidden from public view. The cadre deployment committee directly interferes in appointment processes to public institutions, which means the public has an inalienable right to know how this corrupt committee operates.

“The DA will continue to fight for transparency and to reveal the full truth of the complicity of Ramaphosa’s cadre deployment committee in state capture and corruption. Every time there is loadshedding, or when the taps run dry, or services are not delivered, the people of South Africa pay the price for ANC cadre deployment corruption, which is designed to appoint ‘cadres’ to positions of power on the basis of loyalty to the ANC, thereby sidelining more skilled and meritorious applicants.”

“The DA will not rest until this evil practice is exposed, declared unconstitutional and abolished from the face of our country.”

