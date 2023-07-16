ANC moves to oust MAP16 from broke Maluti-A-Phofung municipality

ANC councillors in the troubled Maluti-a-Phofung municipality have filed a motion of no confidence in MAP16.

MAP16 is the political party that is leading a coalition government in the cash-strapped municipality and its leaders are former ANC members who were expelled by the party.

During local elections in 2021, MAP 16 emerged victorious to unseat ANC from the council.

Today Sunday World can reveal that ANC in the region has instituted a motion of no confidence in MAP16’s mayor Gilbert Mokotso, speaker Paratlane Motloung and Moeketsi Lebesa who is the chief whip of the council and the leader of the Dikwankwetla Party of South Africa.

In a notice of intention to remove the trio, which we have seen, the ANC leader in the council, Mandlenkosi Dlamini stated that Mokotso has donated the municipality to convicted criminals.

“The level of corruption and looting is high since he [Mokotso] took office. He is the one who is running the municipal purse. The mayor has failed to monitor the management of the municipality administration in accordance with the direction of the municipal council. He has failed to oversee the provision of municipal services to communities in a sustainable manner, but he opts for interference. The mayor has failed within two years to prioritise the needs of this municipality … and ensure provision of basic services such as water and electricity,” said Dlamini in his letter sent to the Speaker, Motloung, whose head is also on a chopping block.

Dlamini also accused Lebesa of failing to maintain relations between various parties in the council.

ANC also stated that key municipal infrastructure such as the Naledi Hall, Harrismith town and sewer treatments plants are without security under Mokotso’s leadership, and Dlamini stated that it was a major setback for the municipality.

“The mayor has failed to annually report on the involvement of communities in the affairs of the municipality. In his watch, Maluti-a-Phofung got a disclaimer audit opinion outcome that shows clearly that the municipality has poor leadership and lacks determination to improve accountability,” said Dlamini.

On the part of Motloung’s removal as a speaker, the ANC said that he has failed to declare his business interest, which Dlamini said was in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

As this happens, Sunday World can report that a businessman in Qwaqwa, Tsatsi Ramalitsi is still impounding more than a dozen of the municipality’s vehicles, including tractor loader backhoes, refuse trucks, cherry picker trucks, tractors, bakkies because he is owed millions of rand by the municipality.

African Content Movement councillor Tumelo Thulo said that his party, which is led by Hlaudi Motsoeneng, will support the motion to remove MAP 16 and its coalition partners.

“We will support the motion to remove these people. The mayor has done nothing but destroyed the council, while our people are suffering without getting service delivery. The same Mokotso spent more R700 000 using a hired vehicle for two months, while the same money could have been used to buy him a vehicle to use,” said Thulo.

EFF leader in the council Chicco Mkhwanazi said: “We are still waiting for the mandate from the leadership of the party to decide on a way forward.”

Harry Mdakane of the African Independent Congress, who is also the MMC of human settlement, said that his party is supporting the motion of no confidence.

“Mokotso and Motloung are useless and they should be removed. Lebesa is a victim of circumstance by being in the same basket with the duo,” said Mdakane.

Motloung was unfazed by the call for his removal, saying it is part of the game in government, while Mokotso ignored our calls.

Lebesa said: “It is an undeniable truth that service delivery in Maluti-a-Phofung is [in a state of] total paralysis. The lack of political will and the political leadership tone has led to the collapse. If the change in leadership can bring change, my party Dikwankwetla Party of South Africa, will not stand in front of anyone demanding a change irrespective of whether we are also affected by the change.”

Constituency leader of the DA, Leona Kleynhans said: “The DA does believe that the MAP16 coalition has failed to bring any improvements in Maluti-a-Phofung. The budget is unfunded, there is still no credible billing system, the Eskom deal as ordered by the court in 2021 has still not been implemented, and no skills audit or organogram have been approved. Maluti-a-Phofung owes creditors over R10-billion, factories are closing down due to no reliable water and electricity supply, leaving more and more people unemployed. The unemployment rate in Maluti-a-Phofung is now 70, while poverty and malnutrition, especially child deaths from severe acute malnutrition, are skyrocketing.

“MAP16 have been a spectacular failure. We are considering our options on the motion of no confidence as we believe the ANC, which allowed Maluti-a-Phofung to collapse, is not a better option. We have requested from national government that Maluti-a-Phofung be placed under administration to protect the 400 000 residents from this unending devastation.”

